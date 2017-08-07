Willie White, Richie Blue, Dr. Brooke Bowman, David Moose, Larry Murray, Hunter Rankin and Bill Reightler | Md. Horse Breeders Association

The Maryland Horse Breeders Association recently re-elected its officers and added five members to its board of directors.

Robert B. “Willie” White, owner of Mid-Atlantic Door Group and a partner in Skeedattle Associates, was re-elected president of the organization.

Richard F. Blue Jr., president of Blue and Obrecht Realty, LLC, was re-elected secretary-treasurer.

Larry Murray, recently retired general manager of Glade Valley Farms, was elected vice-president.

Five new board members were also elected. They are:

Brooke Bowman , manager and partner of Heritage Stallions in Chesapeake City

Hunter Rankin, president of Sagamore Farm
Bill Reightler, sales consignor, equine insurance agent and bloodstock adviser with Bill Reightler Sales and Consulting Agency.

Maryland Horse Breeders Association has been the leading horse industry advocate in Maryland since 1929. The organization provides industry information, educational opportunities and legislative representation to its members who include Thoroughbred breeders, owners of racehorses, steeplechase and hunt enthusiasts and others involved in horse sports.

