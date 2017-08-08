Quantcast

ACLU sues Maine governor for blocking critics on Facebook

By: Associated Press Marina Villeneuve August 8, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine — The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine sued Republican Gov. Paul LePage on Tuesday for blocking critics on his official Facebook page and deleting their comments. The ACLU filed the federal lawsuit on behalf of two women, saying their First Amendment rights were violated. The lawsuit seeks attorney fees, a court declaration that ...

