Andy Seguin and Veronica Noone | Kiddie Academy

Andy Seguin has been promoted to senior digital marketing strategist and Veronica Noone has been hired as a marketing manager by Kiddie Academy, an Abingdon-based provider of provides child care, infant care, preschool and pre-Kindergarten early education.

As senior digital marketing strategist, Seguin develops and manages effective online marketing strategies, while upholding Kiddie Academy brand standards. He champions the use and implementation of best practices in online marketing throughout the franchise system. Furthermore, he monitors the online competitive landscape and initiates the use of effective, emerging online marketing tactics.

Noone will counsel and train franchisees on digital and traditional marketing strategies, develop new academy marketing strategies and media plans, support the implementation of new academy plans and assist with online marketing programs and strategies. Additionally, she will manage multiple digital projects including maintaining corporate and franchise websites and customizing marketing materials for local academy use.

