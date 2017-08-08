ATTORNEY

Employment type: full-time

Trial attorney for small established law firm in Anne Arundel Co., MD. Need full-time, motivated, personable and intelligent attorney with 0-3 years of experience trying criminal and traffic cases. This position is primarily litigating in the district courts and circuit courts of Maryland. The successful candidate will be handling all aspects of the case from initial client intake, through case preparation and trial. We desire an experienced attorney with substantial district and/or circuit court experience (prior jury trials a plus) to join us. Must be presently admitted in Maryland with solid academic credentials. Language skills, especially Spanish, would be a major plus.

If you meet our requirements, email your resume, and references and cover letter with salary history/requirements to: blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and reference Box #2569 in the subject line.