Quantcast

Baltimore police videos don’t inspire public’s confidence

By: Associated Press Juliet Linderman August 8, 2017

The Baltimore Police Department is having a tough time restoring public confidence in the troubled agency. The city is on pace to break its decades-old murder record and the body camera program that was rolled out to increase transparency has fueled allegations of misconduct after a pair of problematic videos recently surfaced. The videos come about two ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo