Md. high court breaks from other states in battered-spouse ruling

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 8, 2017

Maryland’s top court knew it was going where no state supreme court had gone before in ruling that a battered spouse who hires a hit man to kill her husband can claim imperfect self-defense, which, if successful, could turn what would be a murder conviction into a case of manslaughter. In its 4-3 decision Monday, the ...

