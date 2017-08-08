FEATURED MOVER | Dr. Robbie Blinkoff, idfive

Dr. Robbie Blinkoff bas been named chief anthropologist with idfive, a Baltimore-based integrated advertising agency, focusing on digital strategy servicing higher education and nonprofits.

Blinkoff’s career highlights include creating one of the first global ethnographic research and consulting firms, he conducted one of the first ethnographic studies in a self-drive car with Google, he led pharmaceutical companies in ways to better support patients suffering from rare diseases and built first college wide app to help students have a more transformative study abroad experience. He also has been named on the Fast 50 and 40 Under 40 lists and was given the Washington DC Praxis Award.

Before joining idfive, Blinkoff was a partner/owner of Cultural Anthropologist, an assistant professor and director of The Pocket Anthropologist and a director and manager with advertising, marketing and communications firm Carton Donofrio Partners Inc.

Outside of the office, Blinkoff has been active as a volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America for more than six years. He is also a member of the American Anthropological Association and has studied the Melanesian Pidgin language.

ABOUT DR. ROBBIE BLINKOFF

Resides in:

I live with my wife Belinda and two kids (Max 12, Shayna 16) in a row home in Rodgers Forge near Towson. Where we’re living the dream in an end of group row home, driving a family van, where our kids walk(ed) two blocks for elementary and middle school. Life’s good in Bawlmer.

Education:

I have a doctorate in cultural anthropology. I got it by going with my wife and fellow cultural anthropologist, Belinda, to live with a group of hunter-gatherer gardeners in the deep mountains of Papua New Guinea for 16 months. Were they cannibals at some point? Sure. Got a problem with that?

How did you get involved with Boy Scouts of America?

I love camp. Picture sitting with your 10-year-old son and his friends and their dads around a campfire on a beautiful fall weekend up at Broad Creek in Maryland, telling stupid one liner jokes – like “what do you call a deer with no eyes? A no eyed dear!” “What do you call a deer with no eyes and no legs? Still no eyed deer!”. Nothing better – truly priceless. You only get a few shots at those moments in your life and you don’t want to miss ’em. That’s scouts. And it’s a big plus-one too – the leadership and service that the boys learn is outstanding and not realized in many other parts of kids’ lives these days. And that is manifest in the Eagle Scout. I have three nephews who have their Eagle and my son is working toward his.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Illustrator, artist, camp counselor, arts-n-crafts specialist Expressing stuff in creative forms that are engaging and inspire people. Working with others to create huge gestalt moments. If everyday were like a great summer camp, we’d all be awesome. Making god’s eyes and boondoggle bracelets all day freaking long, baby! Make some noise! You know what I mean, right?

Favorite vacation:

Hopkins Village, Belize. I was working at Goucher College developing a study abroad. We took our two kids and did a site visit. Hopkins village is an epicenter for a group called the Garifuna – descendants of Africans who were shipwrecked in the Caribbean during the slave trade. Garifuna keep alive their language, religion and culture largely through a really cool type of music/drumming and dance. It’s hypnotic and recently the younger generation are reviving all of it and making it contemporary too. Watching our kids directly experience such a different way of life was amazing. And sitting on a beach listening to Garifuna music while watching the sun set over the Caribbean Sea ain’t so bad either….

