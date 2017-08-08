Quantcast

Frosh leads states’ opposition to pre-dispute binding arbitration in nursing homes

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter August 8, 2017

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is leading a group of 18 attorneys general opposing a federal agency plan to revise a rule prohibiting pre-dispute binding arbitration clauses in long-term care contracts. The revisions would allow such arbitration requirements. Frosh and the other attorneys general submitted comments to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which announced in June ...

