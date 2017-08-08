Hopkins finishes third in US News hospital rankings

U.S. News & World Report once again ranked Johns Hopkins Hospital as the top hospital in Maryland and the third-best hospital in the country.

Hopkins again finished behind the Mayo Clinic and the Cleveland Clinic nationally, failing to regain the top spot it held for 22 of the first 24 years of the U.S. News rankings.

Massachusetts General and University of California, San Francisco Medical Center rounded out the top five nationally.

Hopkins was the top-ranked hospital for the Ear, Nose and Throat and Rheumatology specialties and was considered to be high performing on seven of the nine procedures U.S. News looked at.

The University of Maryland Medical Center finished second in the state. Here’s what the rest of the top 10 in Maryland looked like:

3. Mercy Medical Center (tie)

3. Sinai Hospital of Baltimore (tie)

5. Anne Arundel Medical Center (tie)

5. MedStar Union Memorial Hospital (tie)

5. University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (tie)

8. University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton

9. MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center (tie)

9. MedStar Harbor Hospital (tie)