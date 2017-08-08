Md. Hotel REIT had 2Q profit, bought 5 hotels

Share this: Email

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc., a Bethesda-based REIT that invests in high-end hotels, had profit attributable to shareholders of $4.7 million on revenue of $14.3 million in its second quarter. At the end of the quarter, Condor owned 19 hotels in 11 states, including one hotel owned through an 80 percent interest in an unconsolidated joint venture. During the ...