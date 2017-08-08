Murderer of 2 who claimed he killed more dies in prison

CUMBERLAND — A man who claimed to have killed 10 people but was convicted of murdering two has been found dead in prison. The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that Joseph Methney was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday afternoon. The 62-year-old was incarcerated at Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland. Correction officials said they're conducting a routine investigation ...