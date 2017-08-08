Quantcast

Murderer of 2 who claimed he killed more dies in prison

By: Associated Press August 8, 2017

CUMBERLAND — A man who claimed to have killed 10 people but was convicted of murdering two has been found dead in prison. The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that Joseph Methney was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday afternoon. The 62-year-old was incarcerated at Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland. Correction officials said they're conducting a routine investigation ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo