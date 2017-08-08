Quantcast

Inovalon Holdings grows its dataset with federal Medicare data

By: Daily Record Staff August 8, 2017

Inovalon Holdings Inc., a provider of value-based data analytics services to the health care industry headquartered in Bowie, on Tuesday said it would soon incorporate Medicare data into its More2 Registry dataset. In the last quarter, Inovalon began receiving Medicare Parts A, B and D medical and pharmacy claims data from the federal government for all 50 states and ...

