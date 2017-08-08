Marriott reports increased profits in 2nd quarter

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Marriott International Inc. reported second-quarter profit of $414 million, a 68 percent increase over the $247 million in profit it earned in the same period in the prior year. Though the earnings are increased year-over-year, the second quarter of 2016 was before the company acquired Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide. Using accounting methods to suppose Starwood had been ...