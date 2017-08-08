Quantcast

Felon from Md. who passed Conn. bar scrutinized in bid to be lawyer

By: Associated Press Dave Collins August 8, 2017

HARTFORD, Conn. — A convicted felon who graduated from Yale Law School and won acclaim as a poet is being asked by a Connecticut committee to prove his "good moral character" before he is allowed to practice law. Reginald Dwayne Betts passed the state bar exam in February, but a panel of judges and lawyers that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo