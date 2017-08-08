Quantcast

Report: Md. man’s arrest delayed by digital analysis backlog

By: Daily Record Staff August 8, 2017

WASHINGTON — A radio station says cellphone evidence that led to the arrest of a 30-year-old Maryland man sat awaiting examination for months while he allegedly sexually exploited three children and solicited a fourth between December and June. WTOP-FM reported Monday that limited manpower is contributing to months-long backlogs in police digital analysis and slowing investigations for ...

