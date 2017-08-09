Quantcast

Properties to watch in Maryland

This Baltimore mixed-use building is headed to the auction block

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer August 9, 2017

  Address: 526-530 St. Paul Place, Baltimore Property type: retail/apartment Size: 6,600 square feet Listing price: $400,000 (opening bid) Contact: Nick Luciani, auction agent at Alex Cooper Auctioneers, 443-465-4761; nick@alexcooper.com. A newly renovated mixed-use building featuring apartment and ground-floor retail in Baltimore’s thriving Mount Vernon neighborhood heads to auction next week. The 6,000-square-foot building is occupied by a church at the lower ...
