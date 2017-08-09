Amy Muller | Royal Sonesta Harbor Court

Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Baltimore hotel has appointed Amy Muller as business travel sales manager for the property.

In her new role, Muller will be responsible for proactively prospecting new clients, growing current client accounts and working with the management team to strategically market Royal Sonesta Harbor Court in the corporate and association arenas. In addition, she will plan and execute hotel presentations and site inspections, negotiate rates, attend trade shows and help facilitate outside calls and business sales trips.

