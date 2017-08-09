Annapolis MVA now offers IdentoGo services

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration and MorphoTrust USA opened an IdentoGo center in the MVA facility in Annapolis Wednesday, one of six such centers planned for select MVA locations. IdentoGO includes TSA PreCheck enrollment services, which allows U.S. citizens to have expedited security screenings within U.S. airports, and Transportation Worker Identification Credential, which ...