Art installation placed on Columbia parking garage

Work began Wednesday on a new art installation on a parking garage that’s part of The Howard Hughes Corp.’s development The Merriweather District in downtown Columbia. The piece by Vicki Scuri Siteworks, “Rainbow Sunset,” involves the placement of translucent polycarbonate material on a field of painted graphics that “suggest the warm hues inspired by Maryland’s sunsets.” “During ...