Club Pilates plans 3 Baltimore area locations

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer August 9, 2017

Club Pilates will open its first three studios in the Baltimore area in the next six months. Owners Liana Bateman and Karla Kay, Pennsylvania residents, intend to open the first location at the Metro Centre at Owings Mill and have signed a lease at Hunt Valley Towne Centre. They’re looking for a third site in the ...

