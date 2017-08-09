Quantcast

Columbia office portfolio sells for $30.1M

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer August 9, 2017

Windsor Mill-based CSG Partners has purchased a four-building office portfolio in Columbia from Goldman Sachs for $30.1 million. The properties at 9801, 9821, 9841 and 9861 Broken Land Parkway are 82 percent leased. Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction, and the new owner has retained the firm as leasing agents. “Columbia is one of ...

