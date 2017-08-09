Quantcast

Md. criminal defense group seeks Supreme Court review of murder conviction

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 9, 2017

A group of Maryland criminal defense lawyers has pledged its support for a U.S. Supreme Court review of a Silver Spring man’s murder conviction, saying the justices should hear more criminal appeals from state high courts that raise federal constitution questions. In papers filed with the Supreme Court, the Maryland Criminal Defense Attorneys’ Association said Rahul ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo