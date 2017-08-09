Quantcast

ACLU, PETA among those suing over rejected DC Metro ads

By: Associated Press August 9, 2017

WASHINGTON  — Groups whose ads for buses and trains were rejected by a Washington regional transit agency are suing. The groups that sued the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority on Wednesday are the American Civil Liberties Union, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a women's health care group, and right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos' company. The groups ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo