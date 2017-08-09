Jayne Klein, Ken Ferrara, M. Scott Elliott, Carolyn Pizzuto, Mary-Dulany James and Mike Allen | Community Foundation of Harford County

The Community Foundation of Harford County has elected board officers and added two new members to its board.

Jayne Klein, a registered dietitian with Klein’s ShopRite, was elected president of the board. Ken Ferrara, vice president and executive director of The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, was elected vice president; M. Scott Elliott, vice president of Harford Bank, treasurer; and Carolyn Pizzuto, community volunteer, secretary.

Elected to the Community Foundation of Harford County’s board were the Hon. Mary-Dulany James, Esq., a partner with James and Zink; and Mike Allen, executive vice president at Harford Bank.

Community Foundation of Harford County board members promote and increase charitable giving by building and managing endowments and gifts to meet the present and emerging needs of Harford County and its nonprofit community.

