Md. telecommunications firm secures $13.75M in credit facilities

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2017

Urbana-based telecommunications company Decisive Communications announced Wednesday it has secured credit facilities totaling $13.75 million from First National Bank. First National, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation, has agreed to provide a $9.5 million revolving credit facility, a $2.25 million term loan and a $2 million equipment guidance facility to support Decisive’s working capital needs in connection ...

