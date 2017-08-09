Quantcast

Medifast’s 2Q revenue exceeds expectations

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2017

Owings Mills-based Medifast Inc., a provider of healthy living products and programs, reported that successful execution of its strategic growth initiatives and its rebranded Optavia coach community helped fuel a 6.4 percent growth in second-quarter revenue to $75.7 million. Medifast CEO Daniel R. Chard said the company’s scalable infrastructure and strong balance sheet have made the ...

