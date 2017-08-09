Quantcast

Prince George’s Co. jury awards $2.46M in wrongful death case

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Reporter August 9, 2017

A Prince George’s County jury on Tuesday awarded nearly $2.5 million to the family of a Bowie man who died less than a week after arriving at a hospital with what appeared to be high blood sugar. The verdict in favor of Daniel Toussaint’s family and estate includes $1.8 million in future lost wages, according to ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo