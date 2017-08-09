Quantcast

Pugh unveils initiatives in response to Baltimore violence

By: Associated Press Juliet Linderman August 9, 2017

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has a plan to combat violent crimes in the city, and has named a new director to help her lead the fight. Pugh appointed Drew Vetter, who had been chief of staff at the Baltimore Police Department, to direct the Mayor's Office of Criminal Justice. Also on Wednesday, Pugh released her most recent ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo