Regenxbio sees more enrollment in trials, shows $15M loss

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2017

Regenxbio Inc., a Rockville biotechnology company focused on gene therapy, said it was continuing to advance its product candidates and increased its cash on hand as it showed a quarterly loss. The company lost $14.5 million, or 47 cents per share, in its second quarter, which it ended with $208.5 million in cash, equivalents and securities, ...

