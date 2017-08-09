Stephanie Erhueh | Long & Foster

Long & Foster Real Estate announced that Stephanie Erhueh, an agent with the Fort Washington sales office, has received the Rookie of the Year and Rookie Top Producer award for the company’s Southern Maryland and Prince George’s County region.

Erhueh began her career in real estate in 2015 and has continued to exhibit exceptional leadership and a steadfast commitment to customer service in her rising real estate career. As part of her ongoing dedication to the profession, she currently serves in her second appointed term as a member of the Young Professional Network Committee for the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors. Additionally, she was recently honored with the Long & Foster Executives Club award for 2016.

