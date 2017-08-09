Quantcast

UMD to launch Maryland Energy Innovation Institute

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2017

The University of Maryland will launch the Maryland Energy Innovation Institute on Monday, created by the state to turn research breakthroughs by Maryland academic institutions into commercial, clean energy solutions. State and university leaders are expected to speak about the new institute and how it will advance academic innovations in energy storage, energy generation, energy efficiency ...

