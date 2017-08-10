Quantcast

Montgomery Co. jury awards more than $500K to dog-bite victim

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 10, 2017

A Montgomery County jury Wednesday awarded $545,000 to a 7-year-old girl who was bitten by a pit bull owned by her father's landlord in 2012. The girl, who has scarring on her leg, required five surgeries and has post-traumatic stress, received $275,000 in economic damages and $270,000 noneconomic damages, according to attorney Timothy F. Maloney. The attack ...

