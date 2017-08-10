Quantcast

Hogan issues executive order to eradicate midge infestation

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 10, 2017

Concerns that an infestation of midges will spread into the northern Chesapeake Bay has Gov. Larry Hogan vowing to preemptively unleash the full fire and fury of the state's agriculture department upon the pests. Hogan Tuesday issued an executive order that will allow the Maryland Department of Agriculture to spend $330,000 earmarked to eradicate the tiny fly-like ...

