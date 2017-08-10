Jeff Aleshire | Bay Bank

Bay Bank , the bank built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, announced today that Jeff Aleshire has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Aleshire comes to Bay Bank with more than 20 years of experience in the banking and residential construction industry, having held several leadership positions at BB&T, Susquehanna Bank, Provident Bank of Maryland and Signet Bank. Under the strategic direction of chief credit officer, Jim Kirschner, Aleshire will be responsible for developing, reviewing and analyzing credit and financial information for the bank’s large business customers and working closely with relationship managers to shape the terms and conditions of loans to ensure high quality outcomes for clients.

