Marriott International declares dividend 

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2017

Bethesda-based hotel chain Marriott International Inc. announced Thursday that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 33 cents per share of common stock.  The dividend is payable on Sept. 29 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 24. Marriott International is the world's largest hotel company with more than 6,200 properties in 125 countries and territories. Marriott operates and ...

