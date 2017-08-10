Quantcast

Roundtable to highlight development at Baltimore’s BioPark

By: Associated Press August 10, 2017

Business leaders will hold be holding a discussion on economic development advancements at Baltimore's BioPark. It's being held Thursday at the University of Maryland, Baltimore's growing community of emerging and high-growth life science companies and research centers. Sen. Ben Cardin is scheduled to attend and take a tour of the BioPark. Participants will discuss recent accomplishments in the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo