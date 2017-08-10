Quantcast

Creig Northrop Team upgrades visual technology for online listings

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2017

The Creig Northrop Team of Long & Foster Real Estate has upgraded its ability to display home interiors on its listings. The company is now using Matterport Pro2 all-in-one cameras to take photographs and create 3D and VR imagery. The Northrop Team’s online home listings will featured 3D visualizations of home interiors, which users can move through and spin ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo