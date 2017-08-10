Creig Northrop Team upgrades visual technology for online listings

Share this: Email

The Creig Northrop Team of Long & Foster Real Estate has upgraded its ability to display home interiors on its listings. The company is now using Matterport Pro2 all-in-one cameras to take photographs and create 3D and VR imagery. The Northrop Team’s online home listings will featured 3D visualizations of home interiors, which users can move through and spin ...