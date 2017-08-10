Quantcast

General Motors’ Maven Gig expanding to Baltimore, other US cities

By: Associated Press August 10, 2017

DETROIT — Maven Gig is going nationwide. The General Motors Co. service lets drivers rent cars by the week and use them for ride-hailing and other services. Maven Gig began this spring in San Diego and San Francisco. It will launch in Los Angeles on Thursday and it's coming to Baltimore, Boston, Detroit, Phoenix and Washington, D.C., ...

