MUIH to begin naturopathic medicine school in 2018

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2017

Maryland University of Integrative Health, which provides education in the practice of natural medicine, announced Thursday that it will establish a naturopathic medical program in fall 2018. “In establishing our School of Naturopathic Medicine, MUIH is taking a bold step to address some of the most challenging issues in health care,” said Steven Combs, president and ...

