Quantcast

By: Jobs August 10, 2017

PARALEGAL/LEGAL ASSISTANT

AV rated law firm seeks individual with at least (3) three year’s experience to join our workers’ compensation team. The ability to a handle a high volume of work in all phases of a workers’ compensation case is required. Superior organizational and communication skills are needed. Needles experience preferred but not necessary. Full benefits package and free parking. Please submit your resume in confidence to blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and reference Box # 2571 in the subject line.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo