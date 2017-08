Randy Day, the CEO of Perdue Farms, has been named to the board of trustees of McDaniel College.

Day is a 1977 alumnus of McDaniel, then known as Western Maryland) College, and earned a master’s degree in poultry nutrition from the University of Maryland, College Park. He also has completed the advanced management program at Harvard Business School.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.