Report: Md. 29th for student loan debt in class of 2016

Students at Morgan State had highest debt among 17 Md. schools

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter August 10, 2017

Maryland college students with student loans in the class of 2016 graduated with an average of $27,241 in debt, a report released Thursday found. That debt load put Maryland in the middle of the pack for the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The state finished 29th out of 51 on LendEDU’s state-by-state rankings. Of the ...

