Sherri Dean | Mercy Personal Physicians

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2017

dean-sheri-mercy-personal-physiciansSheri Dean, CRNP has joined Mercy Personal Physicians as a family nurse practitioner.

Dean has 10 years of nursing experience and provides diagnosis and treatment for a wide range of conditions and is recognized as an excellent care provider and patient advocate.

She received a Master of Science in nursing-family nurse practitioner program and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Boise State University.

