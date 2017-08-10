Quantcast

Why we need resilient building materials

By: Commentary: Tom Evans August 10, 2017

April’s massive five-alarm fire at an apartment complex under construction in College Park left the building at risk of collapse and came on the heels of another fire in Fort Washington that injured four people, including a firefighter, and displaced 30 residents. In July, it was a tornado in the Bay City area of Stevensville in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo