Turning over a new leaf in Towson gas station dispute

By: Commentary: Joseph F. Consoli August 10, 2017

The Baltimore County Council wisely elected to go with negotiation over litigation earlier this week when it tabled a resolution that would have prevented a Royal Farms gas station from being built in Towson. Going forward, the real questions are who should have been monitoring this public-private partnership venture and stewarding the public assets accordingly? Did ...

