Walker & Dunlop closes $550M portfolio 

Bethesda-based commercial real estate services and finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Thursday that it closed a portfolio of four refinance loans on behalf of Douglas Emmett Inc., a real estate investment trust with a focus in the Southern California and Honolulu markets. Approximately 90 percent of the total loan amount, or close to $500 million, qualified for Fannie Mae's Delegated ...