Quantcast

Baltimore sells off scandal-marred property

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer August 11, 2017

Baltimore has agreed to sell vacant city-owned land that Reservoir Hill residents worried would remain empty because of the property’s potential involvement in alleged political corruption. A spokeswoman for Baltimore City Housing and Community Development confirmed the city has negotiated an agreement with Druid Park Lake Drive LLC, which includes Innovation Village, for the sale and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo