Boyz II Men to highlight annual ‘Unexpected Delights’ fundraiser

The R&B group Boyz II Men will be the featured performers at the the annual “An Evening of Unexpected Delights” fundraiser Oct. 21 at the Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric, 140 W. Mt. Royal Ave., in Baltimore. The event is a benefit for The Journey Home, a local nonprofit working to end homelessness in ...