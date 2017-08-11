Collin Mickey and Gene Bauer | GWWO

Collin Mickey and Gene Bauer have joined GWWO, Inc./Architects as architect interns.

Mickey has two years of experience in the AEC industry.

Since receiving a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Virginia Tech in 2013, Mickey has worked on projects ranging from residential housing to a private commercial air hangar.

He has a special interest in methodologies of fabrication including both digital and physical space making.

Bauer joins the staff after receiving a Master of Architecture from Morgan State University.

Prior to joining GWWO, Bauer received a Bachelor of Science in architecture and environmental design from Morgan State University and an Associate of Applied Science from Anne Arundel Community College.

