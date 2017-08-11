GENERAL COUNSEL

Kiddie Academy® is seeking a General Counsel. The ideal candidate will have 7-10 years’ experience with franchise and commercial real estate knowledge. Great benefits and work environment! Join a company with over 36 years of growth and stability.

This role functions as a senior level and reports to the Executive Leadership Team (ELT). Directs all legal affairs of the Company. Including managing litigation matters and franchising activities, general business contract law, commercial property leases, employment law, and buy sell agreements, insurance matters, and child care regulations. Drafts and maintains various filing of federal and state franchising documents. Maintains corporate board and stockholder records. Assist in advising and review of commercial real estate leases and all legal documents. Represents the Company before any court and/or governmental agencies. Drafts/revises/edits all Company documents related to franchising and other general business matters. Advises senior management regarding general business issues. Manages and works directly with outside law firms.

Necessary Skills:

• Performs and maintains all annual federal and state franchise document filings.

• Advises management regarding legal matters.

• Advises real estate department regarding franchisee leases and general real estate matters.

• Drafts all legal documents and contracts.

• Maintains an advisory role for each department.

• Maintains corporate books and records.

• Manages all litigation and related issues.

• Advises on all business insurance

• Manages all franchising activity related to various states and regulators.

Qualifications:

• J.D. from accredited U.S. law school.

• General business/litigation/regulatory/contract experience.

• Minimum 7-10 years’ experience.

• Knowledge of franchising, commercial real estate leases, and child care regulations a plus.

• Ability to write well.

• Ability to effectively problem solve complex business matters.

• Ability to multi-task and work on numerous responsibilities concurrently.

Please send all resumes to Jennings Kelly @ jkelly@kiddieacademy.com